Bowers, Tucker to speak at ANA World's Fair of Money

Q. David Bowers (left) and Dennis Tucker will speak about how a numismatist can go about getting published during the NBS Symposium at the ANA World's Fair of Money on Aug. 7.

A pair of major coin-publishing players will be on hand for the annual Numismatic Bibliomania Society Symposium this summer at the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money.

The symposium, set to take place Aug. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Room 42 of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., will feature the presentation, "What it Takes to Get your Numismatic Book or Article in Print: How to Research, Write, and Have It Published" by NBS members Q. David Bowers and Dennis Tucker.

Attendees will learn the keys to producing successful books and articles from two noted experts, according to syposium sponsors. As publisher at Whitman Publishing, Tucker is the gatekeeper for incoming manuscripts and ideas for the numismatic publisher. A leading hobby booster for 80 years, Whitman Publishing has put millions of books, supplies, folders, and albums in the hands of collectors, young and old, in addition to publishing many books for more advanced numismatists.

Bowers is author of more than 50 award-winning numismatic books, hundreds of articles, and holds the record for the longest-running weekly column in Coin World. A noted rare coin dealer, Bowers is chairman emeritus of Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

Both Bowers and Tucker are longtime Numismatic Bibliomania Society members.

A question and answer session will immediately follow the presentation. The NBS Symposium is free to ANA convention goers as well as NBS members.