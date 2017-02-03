Week's Most Read: Bowers wants simpler coin grading
- Published: Feb 3, 2017, 4 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Get them while you still can, for your collection: The 10-year First Spouse gold $10 coin program ended in 2016, with some issues recording sales under 2,000 coins each.
4. Bogus 1883-CC Morgan dollar added to archives of likely Chinese fakes: While it is deceptive at first glance, with a closer look it is obvious that something is wrong.
3. Roy Langbord on the legal battle over 10 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagles: How the discovery of 10 1933 gold double eagles altered life for Israel Switt's heirs.
2. Donald Trump thinks a return of the gold standard would be ‘wonderful’: First adopted by Great Britain in 1821, the gold standard enabled governments to issue paper money that was backed by and exchangeable for gold.
1. Q. David Bowers: Numismatic hobby needs to simplify current grading system: Most hobbies have a rather informal system of grading, using terms that are generally understood and agreed upon. With coins, it’s different.
