US Coins

Week's Most Read: Bowers wants simpler coin grading

Q. David Bowers believes the hobby needs to simplify the grading system for all series, eliminating the need to have 21 grades between Mint State 60 and MS-70.

Original images courtesy of Q. David Bowers.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order: 

5. Get them while you still can, for your collection: The 10-year First Spouse gold $10 coin program ended in 2016, with some issues recording sales under 2,000 coins each.

4. Bogus 1883-CC Morgan dollar added to archives of likely Chinese fakes: While it is deceptive at first glance, with a closer look it is obvious that something is wrong.

3. Roy Langbord on the legal battle over 10 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagles: How the discovery of 10 1933 gold double eagles altered life for Israel Switt's heirs.

2. Donald Trump thinks a return of the gold standard would be ‘wonderful’: First adopted by Great Britain in 1821, the gold standard enabled governments to issue paper money that was backed by and exchangeable for gold. 

1. Q. David Bowers: Numismatic hobby needs to simplify current grading system: Most hobbies have a rather informal system of grading, using terms that are generally understood and agreed upon. With coins, it’s different.

Connect with Coin World:  

Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Mar 18, 2016, 7 AM

What makes the 1933 double eagle so fascinating?

US Coins

Jan 20, 2017, 5 AM

What Trump's inaugural medal will likely look like

US Coins

Aug 12, 2016, 6 AM

Bowers: Grading the most controversial hobby area

Community Comments

Headlines