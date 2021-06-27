Purple Heart commemoratives get CFA design review

The CFA-recommended reverse for the Purple Heart silver dollar was originally submitted paired with a different obverse.

This proposed design pairing was recommended by the CFA for the 2022 Purple Heart Hall of Honor gold $5 coin.

The Commission of Fine Arts June 17 recommended proposed designs for a three-coin commemorative coin program for 2022 recognizing the Purple Heart Hall of Honor.

A maximum of 50,000 gold $5 half eagles, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars will be struck in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined.

The recommended obverse design for the Purple Heart Hall of Honor gold $5 coin features a Purple Heart medal with the inscription around A GRATEFUL NATION HONORS AND REMEMBERS.

The recommended reverse design for the $5 coin places George Washington’s signature under the Badge of Military Merit and over a textured stripe. The inscriptions BADGE OF MILITARY MERIT and 1782 round out the design.

The recommended silver dollar obverse design features a Purple Heart medal with the inscription COMBAT WOUNDED & KILLED IN ACTION.

The recommended silver dollar reverse design shows a woman in a World War I helmet as she bandages a wounded soldier on a stretcher. Supporting World War I soldiers were more than 23,000 female nurses serving in the Army and Navy. The recommended reverse was originally submitted paired with a different obverse design.

The recommended copper-nickel clad half dollar obverse shows a figure in military fatigues and combat boots using a pair of crutches. The left leg is amputated from the thigh down. The negative space below the amputated knee shows the missing leg in silhouette. The Purple Heart medal appears behind the figure, and the inscription ALL GAVE SOME sits below the composition. The background field has a subtle flag motif

The recommended half dollar reverse design features a young boy holding the dress cap of an enlisted Marine. The silhouette of a Marine in dress blues stands behind him in negative space, emphasizing the loss that effects the families of Purple Heart recipients. The inscription SOME GAVE ALL is featured in the negative space around the boy in the lower half. The background field from the corresponding obverse is repeated.

