Purple Heart commemorative sales delayed

Sales for the 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Fame commemorative coin program, now delayed, will include a limited-edition colorized Proof silver dollar.

The sales launch for the three-coin 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor commemoratives is postponed from the previously announced Jan. 6 release date.

The Purple Heart gold $5 coins, silver dollars and copper-nickel clad half dollars in Proof and Uncirculated versions were scheduled for issue on the same date as the three-coin 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball commemorative coins.

The Purple Heart coins are now listed in the U.S. Mint’s online 2022 product catalog as TBD for “To Be Determined,” without any specific postponement date identified.

As of Dec. 22, U.S. Mint officials are not disclosing reasons for the postponement.

The Purple Heart coin program comprises maximum mintages (in Proof and Uncirculated combined) of 50,000 gold $5 coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars, across all product options.

Proof silver dollar production will include a limited-edition colorized version restricted to 25,000 coins, with household orders limited to one coin. The colorization process is to be done by an outside vendor.

The Proof and Uncirculated dollars will be struck at the West Point Mint and carry the facility’s W Mint mark. The West Point Mint will also strike the Proof and Uncirculated $5 coins with the W Mint mark.

The Proof 2022-S Purple Heart half dollar will be struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark.

The Uncirculated 2022-D half dollar will be struck with the D Mint mark at the Denver Mint.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter