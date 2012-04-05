Purchase of bulk lot of coppers prompts article

A collector’s purchase of a bulk lot of early American coppers led to a discovery and eventually to his writing an article appearing in the printed journal of the Colonial Coin Collectors Club.

Numismatist Roger A. Moore revisits copper coin researcher Mike Ringo’s 1995 paper concerning relationships between the 1783 GEORGIVS TRIUMPHO token and 1775 British and Irish 1770s counterfeit half pence in the latest issue of The C4 Newsletter, the official quarterly publication of the organization.

Moore purchased a 60-coin bulk lot of coppers offered during Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ September 2011 Americana sale and determined that the coppers were those that Ringo had used in his research.

In another article, Spencer Peck traces events, including the 1739 War of Jenkin’s Ear, leading to the campaign by Adm. Edward Vernon that generated a series of medals collected with early American medals that were cataloged by C. Wyllys Betts in American Colonial History Illustrated by Contemporary Medals.

Christopher J. Salmon contributes concordance tables for Massachusetts silver coinage.

Wayne H. Selby addresses his recovery of and the documentation and attribution of a cut counterfeit George III gold guinea dated 1779. Selby found the piece in 1987 while metal detecting around the foundation of a structure in a farm field in Moorestown, N.J. In 2004, numismatic experts determined the piece to be a contemporary counterfeit.

On an earlier visit to the same site in 1987, Selby used his metal detector to find a heavily corroded 1793 Liberty Cap cent that was determined to be a Sheldon 15 variety (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon) with only seven to 12 examples known. Selby said he sold the coin in November 2005 at the C4 annual convention in Boston.

