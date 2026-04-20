Publisher acquires legacy research

This dust jacket is from one of the inaugural editions in 1967 of Al C. Overton’s “Early Half Dollar Die Varieties 1794-1836.”

All rights to the published works of numismatic researches Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley on Flowing Hair, Draped Bust and Capped Bust half dollars in Early Half Dollar Die Varieties 1794–1836 have been acquired by Whitman Brands.

Whitman Brands is noted for publishing A Guide Book of United States Coins by R.S. Yeoman, commonly known as the Red Book, and the Coin Dealer Newsletter family of publications among others.

Five editions of the half dollar reference were published between the inaugural edition by Overton in 1967 through the fifth in 2013, by Parsley.

“The Overton-Parsley research is the bedrock of early half-dollar collecting,” said John Feigenbaum, president and CEO of Whitman Brands. “It is a profound honor to be entrusted with Al and Donald’s legacy. We look forward to utilizing our digital and print resources to keep this essential data at the fingertips of every specialist in the field.”

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Plans for future editions and digital integrations of the Overton-Parsley data will be announced in the coming months, according to Whitman Brands officials.

Family legacy

The story of the Overton reference is one of passion and family devotion.

Al C. Overton published his first full-length book on the series in 1967, revolutionizing the hobby by introducing a systematic methodology for identifying die marriages. His work turned a complex field of study into an accessible pursuit for thousands of collectors.

The half dollar die varieties are listed according to Overton attribution numbers.

According Steve Herrman, secretary of the John Reich Collectors Society, the 1967 inaugural edition was published under Al C. Overton’s byline.

Overton’s bylined second edition with revisions and updates was released in 1970.

At the time of Al C. Overton’s passing on Feb. 11, 1972, his numismatic collection was passed to his daughter, Bonnie, and her husband, Donald Parsley. Donald Parsley joined the Bust Half Nut Club in 1987, and three years later, in 1990, published the third edition of Early Half Dollar Die Varieties 1794–1836.

According to Whitman Brands officials, Bonnie and Donald Parsley took up the reins of research, ensuring that Al’s original tome remained the industry standard.

Donald, who had assisted Al with the first edition, spent more than four decades studying the series.

Under Donald’s stewardship — and with Bonnie’s devoted support — the reference evolved through multiple editions, significantly improving plate quality and rarity data.

The Parsleys’ dedication transformed a family heritage into a monumental contribution to American numismatic history.

The fourth edition of Early Half Dollar Die Varieties 1794–1836 was published in 2005, followed eight years later, in 2013, with the fifth edition.

Herrman notes the original Overton reference half dollar collection (with upgrades and additions by Donald Parsley) was sold intact via early half dollar specialist Sheridan Downey in April 1993 to an anonymous collector who still owns it.

Another family’s legacy

In 2024, Whitman acquired the rights to the entire Friedberg Collection — Paper Money of the United States, Gold Coins of the World, So-Called Dollars, and Early Dated Coins of Europe—and the industry-standard Friedberg Numbering System.

Last year, Whitman launched a completely reimagined and redesigned 2026 edition of the Red Book, integrating industry-standard Greysheet-based retail market values in up to nine grades for more 12,000 coins, tokens, medals, sets, and other collectibles.