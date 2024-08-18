Public survey determines candidates for future issues

The United States Mint is pursuing joint product releases, teaming with domestic private enterprise as well as with foreign Mints.

The three-year coin and medal product collaboration between the United States Mint and DC Comics will include the output of a limited mintage half-ounce .9999 fine gold coin, 2.5-ounce and 1-ounce .999 fine silver medals, and copper-nickel clad medals struck on 30.6-millimeter Kennedy half dollar planchets.

The gold coins — for which the denomination is not yet determined — will be struck at the West Point Mint with the facility’s W Mint mark. The bureau’s production management has not yet determined which facility or facilities will mint the silver and copper-nickel clad medals.

The gold coin issues will bear a reeded edge, while the silver and copper-nickel clad medals will have plain edges. The surface finish for each product is not yet determined.

The three-year program will run from 2025 through 2027, with three DC Comics superhero characters depicted each year.

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The U.S. Mint conducted an online public survey from July 11 through Aug. 11 seeking responders’ preferences for which superheroes the gold coins and silver and copper-nickel clad medals should feature for 2026 and 2027.

According to details released by U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White, “The results and statistics on number of people who participated, etc., will not be announced, just like we didn’t announce all of the results of the Best of the Mint survey.

“We will, however, similar to AWQ [the American Women Quarters program], announce who the ‘honorees’ were selected are for the upcoming year. And to keep the buzz going we will announce the last three in 2026 for 2027. But that won’t be until later this year.

“In the meantime, we are asking individuals to sign up for the special email list to be the first to receive announcements, coin designs, on-sale dates, insider information.”

Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna is designing and sculpting the obverse, hero side of the coins and overseeing or directing art by other designers for the reverses. DC Comics artists are not participating, as this is a Mint product, according to White.

White says the U.S. Mint is exploring colorizing options but has not yet determined which medal might make use of color.

The Mint’s specifications sheet suggests that the three superheroes selected in each year of the program would be rendered together in a single obverse design, which would be used both on the year’s gold coin and on the year’s medals.

The blanks for the superhero 2.5-ounce silver medals will measure 2 inches (50.8 millimeters) in diameter, like the previously issued limited-mintage 2.5-ounce silver medals representing the U.S. military branches.

The 1-ounce silver medals will measure 40.6 millimeters, the same diameter as the American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar.

The U.S. Mint will be reaching out to team up with other American companies for years beyond 2027, according to White. “The Mint is making an effort to supplement traditional coin themes with more modern representations of American culture, and to be more inclusive and engaging, particularly with younger and more diverse customers,” according to the U.S. Mint’s specifications narrative for the superheroes series.

For the 2025 issues, the Mint-produced coins and medals will feature renderings of Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. The first three iconic figures were chosen because they are three of the earliest comic superheroes, with popularity that has spanned generations.

The finished designs to appear on the 2025 releases will be unveiled by the U.S. Mint early in calendar year 2025, with the official products to become available in the summer.

The products will be released first featuring Superman, followed by Batman and then Wonder Woman.

Packaging options are not yet disclosed, either by the U.S. Mint nor DC Comics.

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