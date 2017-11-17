Public seeks George Rogers Clark quarter dollars

Quarter-launch attendees patiently wait in line to exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of the new quarter dollars.

George Rogers Clark National Historical Park Superintendent Frank Doughman accepts a framed display containing new quarter dollars from the first day of production at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints from U.S. Mint Acting Deputy Director David Motl.

U.S. Mint Acting Deputy Director David Motl distributes examples of the new quarter dollars to schoolchildren attending the Nov. 14 quarter launch ceremony.

Re-enactors, albeit not standing in floodwater, created a living representation of the 2017 George Rogers Clark quarter dollar design.

U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Frank Morris proudly displays a 2017-P George Rogers Clark National Historical Park quarter dollar with the reverse design he created.

Coin image courtesy of U.S. Mint; background U.S. Mint photo by Sharon McPike.

Some 1,800 people, including 1,100 children, converged on Vincennes, Indiana, Nov. 14, to attend the U.S. Mint’s official launch ceremony for the 2017 George Rogers Clark National Historical Park quarter dollar.

The ceremony was staged in Riverfront Pavilion along the Wabash River.

The coin is the fifth and final America the Beautiful quarter dollar release for 2017 and the 40th of 56 coins to be issued under the program.

“This new coin is a reminder of the unity of effort and spirit that our predecessors embodied and demonstrated,” said Acting Deputy Director David Motl, who represented the Mint. “The foresight, [camaraderie], and determination of George Rogers Clark and his men are important examples to all of us as to how individuals from different backgrounds are able to come together, work toward achieving the same objective, and create a lasting impression.”

The reverse design, by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Frank Morris, who attended the launch ceremony, depicts George Rogers Clark leading his men through the flooded plains approaching Fort Sackville.

Morris’ design was sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Michael Gaudioso.

Following the ceremony, those in attendance were able to exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of 2017-P George Rogers Clark National Historical Park quarter dollars that were struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

Old National Bank in Vincennes, which sponsored the coin exchange, exchanged $42,000 face value in quarter dollars. Schoolchildren in attendance each received a new Uncirculated circulation-quality quarter dollar free from the Mint.

The evening before the launch ceremony, 125 people attended a coin forum at the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park Visitor Center, during which they exchanged ideas with and provided feedback to U.S. Mint representatives.