Boys Town's founder, Father Edward Joseph Flanagan, left, visits the White House, during the Franklin D. Roosevelt administration. He is shown accompanied by Joseph Keenan, the Assistant to the Attorney General, in this Oct. 13, 1938, photo.

Collectors will learn at 10 a.m. Central Time Aug. 23 what designs will appear on the obverse and reverse of the 2017 Boys Town Centennial gold $5 half eagle, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar.

U.S. Mint officials will join Boys Town representatives on the facility's Nebraska campus outside Omaha to conduct the public unveiling.

Final design approval, after recommendations are made by the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and input received from U.S. Mint and Boys Town representatives, is at the discretion of the Treasury secretary or designee. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew has delegated that responsibility to Deputy Treasury Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin.

Designs were recommended from 10 pairs of obverse and reverse designs for the gold coin, 22 pairs of designs intended for the silver dollar and 13 pairs marked for the copper-nickel clad half dollar.

The design unveiling ceremony is scheduled to be staged at Boys Town Music Hall, 13715 Flanagan Blvd., in Boys Town, Neb. Dignitaries slated to attend are:

?Rhett Jeppson, principal deputy director, United States Mint

?Cordell Cade, mayor of Boys Town

?Kymani Bell, vice mayor of Boys Town

?Dan Daly, executive vice president, director of Youth Care, Boys Town

?Jerry Davis, vice president of Advocacy, Boys Town

The enabling legislation, Public Law 114-30, calls for the production and release combined in Proof and Uncirculated of 50,000 gold $5 coins, 350,000 silver dollars and 300,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

Surcharges of $35 will be added to the purchase price of each gold coin, $10 for each silver dollar and $5 for each copper-nickel clad half dollar.

Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint has recovered all of its production and association costs, are legislated to be paid to Boys Town to carry out Boys Town’s cause of caring for and assisting children and families in under-served communities across America.