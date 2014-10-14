Provident Metals sponsors Josh Wise NASCAR race car

Provident Metals's Zombucks currency employs classic U.S. coin designs like the Winged Liberty Head dime and then "zombie-fies" them.

NASCAR driver Josh Wise's Number 98 car featured Zombucks designs from Provident Metals as part of its design scheme at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.

From August through November 2014, Provident Metals in Dallas partnered as the primary sponsor with Phil Parsons Racing and NASCAR Sprint Cup driver Josh Wise to create numismatically themed paint schemes for the exterior of car No. 98.

The designs incorporated American Eagle silver and gold bullion coins as well as Provident Metals Zombucks Apocalyse Currency medals. The Zombucks feature obverse designs of classic U.S. coin designs reimagined in "zombie" form.

Provident sponsored the No. 98 car Aug. 23 for the Aug. 23 Irwin Tools Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee; for the Sept. 6 Federated Auto Parts 400 Race at Richmond International Raceway in Virginia; and Oct. 11 for the Bank of America 500 Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

No. 98 will run with Provident Metals sponsorship Nov. 2 for the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

NASCAR fans can now purchase a variety of Josh Wise merchandise — including hats, shirts, hero cards, autographed silver and copper medals and more — exclusively from Provident Metals. Supplies are limited, according to the seller.

According to Josh Merrick, Provident Metals creative director, all the proceeds from the sale of this merchandise will go to fund another race.

"We believe the more time gold and silver Eagles can be displayed on the car car on National TV benefits the entire coin industry," Merrick said.

Provident Metals announced in a blog in July it would be primary sponsor for the No. 98 car. Additional blogs discuss the development of the sponsorship with Phil Parsons Racing; an interview with Josh Wise on NASCAR, precious metals and cryptocurrency; paint schemes; Zombucks design; and additional "undead" designs.