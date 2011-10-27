Protecting collections discussed in October Mint Master

An article titled “Protecting your collection” is featured in the October issue of The Mint Master, the official newsletter of the Utah Numismatic Society, published monthly.

In the article, written by newsletter editor Doug Nyholm, it is suggested that collectors keep a record of certification numbers on encapsulated coins in their collections in case of theft. It is also recommended that collectors keep an accurate inventory, including photos, of the pieces they own.

The Utah Numismatic Society was founded in 1951 and meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Columbus Community Center, 2531 S. 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84115. For more information about The Mint Master or the UNS, write to the Utah Numismatic Society, Box 65054, Salt Lake City, UT 84165, or email Doug Nyholm at douglas.nyholm@comcast.net. ¦