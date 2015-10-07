Proposed U.S. Mint designs: 2018 Native American dollar coin

Jime Thorpe is the focus of the reverse design of the 2018 Native American $1 coin, a number of proposals for which were reviewed this week by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Commission.

It's a busy week for the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The body is set to review designs for a number of new U.S. Mint releases over the course of its Oct. 7 and 8 meetings. Designs to be reviewed, expected to culminate in recommendations, are for the 2017 and 2018 Native American dollar coin reverses, the obverses and reverses for two Code Talkers congressional gold medals, the reverse of the 2017 America the Beautiful quarter dollars, and the obverse and reverse of the 2017 Lions Club International Century of Service commemorative silver dollar coin.

Coin World has all of the designs for all of the above products, and is sharing them in a series of posts.

We started with the 2017 Native American dollar coin reverses, and continue here with reverses for the 2018 Native American dollar coin, which celebrates legendary athlete Jim Thorpe. Have a look at all the candidates, and tell us which ones you like in the comment section at the end of the post.