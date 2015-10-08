Proposed U.S. Mint designs: 2017 America the Beautiful quarters

The Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in the District of Columbia is among the subjects of the 2017 America the Beautiful quarter dollars.

It's a busy week for the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The body is set to review designs for a number of new U.S. Mint releases over the course of its Oct. 7 and 8 meetings. Designs to be reviewed, expected to culminate in recommendations, are for the 2017 and 2018 Native American dollar coin reverses, the obverses and reverses for two Code Talkers congressional gold medals, the reverse of the 2017 America the Beautiful quarter dollars, and the obverse and reverse of the 2017 Lions Club International Century of Service commemorative silver dollar.

Other postings take a look at the proposed 2017 and 2018 Native American dollar reverses and at proposed obverses and reverses for the Pueblo of Laguna Code Talkers congressional gold medal and the Saint Regis Mohawk Code Talkers congressional gold medal.

Here we view the 2017 America the Beautiful quarter dollar reverse designs, which will represent Effigy Mounds National Monument in Iowa; Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in the District of Columbia; Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Missouri; Ellis Island National Monument (Statue of Liberty) in New Jersey; and George Rogers Clark National Historical Park in Indiana.

Have a look at all the candidates, and tell us which ones you like in the comment section at the end of the post.

(Added Sept. 2, 2016: Check here for the official choices.)