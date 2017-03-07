Proposed palladium Eagle designs under scrutiny

When the U.S. Mint strikes its first American Eagle bullion coin in .9995 palladium, the issue will carry a face value of $25.

U.S. Mint officials are looking toward a 2017 release of the nation’s first palladium coin.

Collectors will get the first glimpse of what the U.S. Mint’s American Eagle palladium bullion coin will look like when the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee scrutinizes proposed designs March 15.

The panel will review designs for the much-anticipated bullion coin, which will contain 1-ounce of .9995 fine palladium and bear a $25 face value. The enabling legislation is the American Eagle Palladium Bullion Coin Act of 2010, Public Law 111-303.

The general designs have been known since before passage of the legislation; the act specifies the obverse should replicate sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s Winged Liberty Head dime design, and the reverse, a Weinman-designed eagle from the reverse of a 1907 American Institute of Architects gold medal. The designs to be released March 15 should provide hobbyists with a look at how the Mint’s artists interpret those older designs — and in particular, how the statutory inscriptions are incorporated into the reverse design taken from the medal.

Medal designs

The CCAC is also scheduled to consider proposed designs for five 2018 World War I Armed Forces silver medals and discuss concepts and themes for the Filipino Veterans of World War II congressional gold medal.

The 2018 World War I Armed Forces silver medals are not a legislated numismatic products for the U.S. Mint. The medals are expected to be included in one or more special sets as part of the 2018 World War I American Veterans Centennial silver dollar program.

The Mint has broad authority to issue medals without seeking congressional approval.

The Filipino Veterans of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2015, Public Law 114-265, was signed into law by President Obama on Dec. 14, 2016.

At its March 16 meeting, the Commission of Fine Arts is expected to review the proposed designs for the American Eagle palladium bullion coin and 2018 World War I Armed Forces silver medals.