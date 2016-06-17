Proposed 2018 quarter designs get CFA nod

The Block Island National Wildlife Refuge quarter dollar design endorsed by the CFA features a black-crowned night-heron in flight over Cow Cove, with the North Light lighthouse in the distance.

A snowy egret ready for flight is featured on the CFA-endorsed design for the Cumberland Island National Seashore quarter dollar.

The CFA-endorsed design for the Voyageurs National Park quarter dollar depicts a common loon and a rock cliff.

Recommended for the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore quarter dollar is a design featuring Devils Cave, a lighthouse and kayaker.

Chapel Rock is depicted on the CFA’s design recommendation for the 2018 Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore quarter dollar.

Proposed designs for the five America the Beautiful quarter dollars to be released in 2018 were recommended June 16 by the Commission of Fine Arts.

The same designs are to be reviewed June 27 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee. The CFA reviewed 52 candidate designs — 13 for Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan; nine for Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin; five for Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota; 13 for Cumberland Island National Seashore in Georgia; and 12 for Block Island National Wildlife Refuge in Rhode Island.

Pictured Rocks

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was congressionally recognized in 1966 as a U.S. National Lakeshore on the shore of Lake Superior in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, between the communities of Munising and Grand Marais.

Connect with Coin World:

For the reverse of the Pictured Rocks quarter dollar, the CFA recommends a proposed design depicting Chapel Rock and the lone white pine tree that grows atop it.

Apostle Islands

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore was recognized by Congress in 1970.

The lakeshore, located in Bayfield, Wis., consists of 21 islands and shoreline encompassing 69,372 acres on the northern tip of the state, also on the shore of Lake Superior.

For the Apostle Islands quarter dollar, the CFA recommends a design depicting the sea caves at Devil’s Island with the lighthouse in the background. A kayaker paddles by in the lake below.

Voyageurs

Voyageurs National Park is in northern Minnesota near the town of International Falls. Congress recognized the park by statute in 1971.

The CFA’s design recommendation for the Voyageurs quarter dollar features a common loon in the foreground and a rock cliff in the background.

Cumberland Island

St. Marys, Ga., is the gateway to Cumberland Island, the state’s largest and southernmost barrier island. Cumberland Island National Seashore, recognized by Congress in 1972, includes more than 9,800 acres of federally designated wilderness.

The CFA recommends a design for the 2018 quarter dollar depicting a snowy egret ready for flight, its wings outstretched as it perches on a branch at the edge of a salt marsh.

Block Island

Located approximately 12 miles offshore from New Shoreham, R.I., on Block Island, the Block Island National Wildlife Refuge was congressionally recognized in 1973 by statute with the transfer of 28 acres from the U.S. Coast Guard, and has since expanded to its current size of 134 acres.

Featured on the CFA’s recommended 2018 quarter dollar design is a black-crowned night-heron flying over a view from the beach at Cow Cove looking towards Sandy Point. The North Light lighthouse is seen in the distance.

The 2018 America the Beautiful coins continue the series started in 2010.