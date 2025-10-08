Proposal calls for coins honoring Charlie Kirk

Colorized portrait of Kirk appears on the obverse of this .999 fine silver round.

Two Republican congressmen from Arizona have introduced commemorative coin legislation seeking a 2026 silver dollar to honor slain right-wing political activist and President Trump ally Charles Kirk.

The 31-year-old founder of the conservative student group Turning Point USA was mortally wounded while delivering a speech during an engagement Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem.

The commemorative silver dollar legislation, H.R. 5580, was introduced Sept. 26 in the U.S. House of Representatives by Reps. Abraham J. Hamadeh and August Pfluger.

Pfluger serves as serves as chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the largest caucus of conservatives on Capitol Hill.

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After introduction, H.R. 5580 was forwarded to the House Committee on Financial Service for further consideration.

H.R. 5580 seeks for the U.S. Mint to produce and issue up to 400,000 .999 fine silver dollars in Proof and Uncirculated versions bearing a likeness of Kirk. The proposed coin is also suggested to include the inscription WELL DONE, GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT on the reverse.

If the proposed legislation is approved by both the House and Senate and signed into law by Trump, Kirk will be the youngest individual to ever be immortalized on legal U.S. currency.

A news release issued Sept. 26 by Hamadeh indicates “the final design will be approved by President Trump himself.”

If that happens, it will be a departure from the legal authority granted to the Treasury secretary after proposed obverse and reverse designs are considered and recommended to the Treasury executive by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and Commission of Fine Arts.

The legislation indicates the obverse shall bear a likeness of Kirk approved by Trump after consultation with the Treasury secretary and considered by the Citizens Coinage Advisory panel. H.R. 5580 makes no mention of the designs being considered by the Commission of Fine Arts, established by Congress in 1910.

The bill does not suggest a surcharge in the sale price of each coin that would be offered, only that the coins would be issued at no net cost to the government.

“I said it before and I will say it again; Charlie Kirk was an American treasure, so it only makes sense to create a treasured commemorative coin in his honor,” Hamadeh remarked on his congressional website. “My hope is that when this coin is passed down through generations of patriots, Charlie’s story is retold. A story of a young man who displayed courageous faith in his Creator, a willingness to engage in open debate without rancor or invective, and unwavering dedication to his family, friends, and the greatest country on Earth. I want to once again thank Chairman Pfluger for joining me in offering this small token of our appreciation for Charlie’s sacrifice.”

The text of the proposed legislation can be found online at [https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:US:223593dd-9dda-4264-b869-87ab95334ed0].

A number of numismatic firms are already marketing Kirk collectibles, including 1-troy-ounce .999 fine silver bullion rounds being issued by Money Metals Exchange at https://www.moneymetals.com/buy/silver/rounds/charlie-kirk.

Kirk’s likeness appears on the obverses of the available rounds with reverse designs including inscriptions.

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