Prooflike 1858 $3 coin only example at NGC

Numismatic Guaranty Corp. applies the Prooflike designation — abbreviated PL — to circulation-strike coins with fields that exhibit a higher-than-normal degree of reflectivity. NGC sometimes will apply the designation to coins with light wear, like this 1858 Indian Head gold $3 piece graded About Uncirculated 58 Prooflike, with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker indicating quality within the grade, that realized $9,200 at Heritage’s 2019 Central States Numismatic Society auction. The price was strong, considering a non-Prooflike example graded AU-58 by NGC brought $5,880 in January at Heritage’s Florida United Numismatists auction. 

The example offered in Schaumburg, Illinois, is the only example of the date with a Prooflike designation at NGC and comes from a very low mintage of 2,133 pieces, showing that the recently introduced denomination was already showing waning demand from the public. 

French 100-franc noteInside Coin World: Few French notes depict Notre Dame Cathedral: Current columns focus on the depiction of Notre Dame on French notes, why so many 1931-S Lincoln cents survive, and why the VAM-33A Morgan dollar is special.

Heritage writes, “Even though minor friction affects the high points, the yellow-gold mirrors flash as brightly as ever,” adding, “Not only are the surfaces deeply reflective and attractively contrasted, they offer added character in the form of rosy accents at the inner reverse borders.” 

Most survivors are well-circulated and few Mint State examples were set aside at the time of issue, with most contemporary collectors favoring the purchase of a Proof example instead. 

Connect with Coin World:  

Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Mar 11, 2016, 6 AM

Few MS 1854-D Indian Head $3s exist: Market Analysis

US Coins

Mar 8, 2016, 2 AM

'True Mint State' 1877 Indian Head gold $3 tops $70K

US Coins

Aug 28, 2017, 11 AM

1865 Three Dollar gold coin struck with medal turn

Community Comments

NEWS