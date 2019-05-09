Prooflike 1858 $3 coin only example at NGC

Most 1858 $3 coins are are well-circulated. Few Mint State examples were set aside, as contemporary collectors purchased Proof examples. Heritage noted the surfaces are "deeply reflective and attractively contrasted," with some "rosy accents."

An 1858 Indian Head gold $3 piece graded AU-58 Prooflike by NGC has a green CAC sticker and the reflective survivor of a low mintage of just 2,133 pieces sold for $9,200 in Schaumburg.

Numismatic Guaranty Corp. applies the Prooflike designation — abbreviated PL — to circulation-strike coins with fields that exhibit a higher-than-normal degree of reflectivity. NGC sometimes will apply the designation to coins with light wear, like this 1858 Indian Head gold $3 piece graded About Uncirculated 58 Prooflike, with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker indicating quality within the grade, that realized $9,200 at Heritage’s 2019 Central States Numismatic Society auction. The price was strong, considering a non-Prooflike example graded AU-58 by NGC brought $5,880 in January at Heritage’s Florida United Numismatists auction.

The example offered in Schaumburg, Illinois, is the only example of the date with a Prooflike designation at NGC and comes from a very low mintage of 2,133 pieces, showing that the recently introduced denomination was already showing waning demand from the public.

Heritage writes, “Even though minor friction affects the high points, the yellow-gold mirrors flash as brightly as ever,” adding, “Not only are the surfaces deeply reflective and attractively contrasted, they offer added character in the form of rosy accents at the inner reverse borders.”

Most survivors are well-circulated and few Mint State examples were set aside at the time of issue, with most contemporary collectors favoring the purchase of a Proof example instead.

