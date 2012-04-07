Proof silver goes on sale April 12

Collectors will be able to buy the Proof 2012-W American Eagle silver coin from the U.S. Mint beginning April 12.

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the Proof 2012-W American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver coin at noon Eastern Daylight Time April 12.

The coin, priced at $59.95, has no household order limit and no set mintage. Customer demand will determine the number of coins produced, according to the Mint.

The coins are struck at the West Point Mint and bear the W Mint mark. Each coin is sealed in a protective plastic capsule and mounted in a satin-lined presentation case. A certificate of authenticity is included.

Customers may purchase the coin at the U.S. Mint website www.usmint.gov/catalog/, or by telephone at 800-872-6468.

A shipping and handling charge of $4.95 will be added. ¦