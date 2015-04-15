In set or single, 346,352 Proof American Eagle silver dolars sell
- Published: Apr 15, 2015, 4 AM
Sales by the United States Mint of Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver dollars in all packaging options reached 346,352 coins, according to the Mint's weekly report updated April 12.
The coin is offered as a single coin option for $48.95. The option went on sale Jan. 2. Single coin option sales totaled 344,423 pieces. The coin is also included in the 2015 Congratulations Set that went on sale Jan. 26 for $50.95. Sales of that set totaled 1,929 sets.
The Congratulations Set contains one Proof 2015-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar coin, encapsulated and mounted in a folder that allows the coin’s obverse and reverse to be seen.
The packaging design includes images of silver and gold ribbons and space for a personalized message to the recipient.
Should the Mint decide to issue a 2015 Limited-Edition Silver Proof set, that set, too, would incorporate the Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver dollar.
