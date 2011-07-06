1883 to 1916 Proof sets to be in sale

A group of 25 U.S. Proof sets from 1883 through 1916, including an 1895 set, will be sold Aug. 22 by Centennial Auctions at a single-owner estate auction in Nashua, N.H.

The original owner obtained all of the sets at the Philadelphia Mint in the year of issue. They were handed down, untouched, through the family over multiple generations, according to Centennial Auctions.

Almost all of these coins have been encapsulated by Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

The key date 1895 Morgan dollar in the 1895 set is graded NGC Proof 67+.

Other high-graded pieces include the 1902 Barber dime, graded NGC Proof 67+; 1906 Indian Head cent, graded NGC Proof 67? red and brown; a 1913 Indian Head, Bison on Plain 5-cent coin, graded NGC Proof 68+; and a 1907 Barber quarter dollar graded NGC Proof 68+ cameo.

Other collection highlights include a 1793 Liberty Cap half cent in Very Fine 30, and a Proof 1856 Flying Eagle cent with the original Henry Chapman envelopes.