Proof Sacagawea 2025-W gold dollar a hit with collectors

99% of the maximum mintage of Proof 2025-W Sacagawea 25th Anniversary half-ounce gold dollar coins were sold during U.S. Mint first-day sales July 24.

Nearly the entire authorized maximum issue of Proof 2025-W Sacagawea 25th Anniversary half-ounce .9999 fine gold dollar coins was sold by the United States Mint on its inaugural day of sales.

Bureau officials established a mintage ceiling of 7,500 coins, with a household-order limit of one coin each. Officials announced Aug. 1 that first-day sales accounted for 7,426 of the coins.

The coins were priced at $2,175 each.

Mint officials have begun the reconciliation process, reviewing any order cancellations or payment difficulties with expired credit cards.

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Mint officials will determine after the reconciliation process whether to reopen sales for the remaining unsold coins or simply offer them to the customers next in line who placed orders for them.

The Sacagawea dollar was introduced into circulation in January 2000 with a manganese-brass clad composition, and because of its color when freshly minted, it was dubbed the “golden dollar.” The obverse, featuring Sacagawea with her son, Jean Baptiste, was designed by American sculptor Glenna Goodacre. The Soaring Eagle reverse was designed and engraved by then U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Thomas D. Rogers Sr.

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