Proof platinum Eagle sales total 22 percent

The Life theme for the 2018 platinum Proof American Eagle is based on the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence and the unalienable rights of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.

The eagle reverse will be common to the 2018, 2019, and 2020 platinum Proof American Eagles.

First-day sales Jan. 25 for the limited-edition Proof 2018-W American Eagle platinum $100 coin totaled 4,420 pieces, or 22 percent of the maximum mintage.

The numismatic product is limited to a maximum release of 20,000 coins, with a household order limit of one coin.

The price of each coin is $1,420.

The 2018 issue is the first coin of a three-year series whose designs reflect the unalienable rights of Life (2018), Liberty (2019) and Pursuit of Happiness (2020) from the Declaration of Independence.

The coins will bear a common eagle reverse, with the obverse design changing each year. That is a reversal of the Mint’s standard practice. From the introduction of the Proof American Eagle platinum series in 1997, the reverse design has changed annually, paired with the common Statue of Liberty portrait obverse.

Following the current three-year series, the Mint will offer a five-year program from 2021 to 2025, inclusive, with a common Statue of Liberty design and different reverses reflecting the five freedoms guaranteed under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution:

??Freedom of religion.

??Freedom of speech.

??Freedom of the press.

??Freedom to assemble peaceably.

??Freedom to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

The Proof 2017-W American Eagle platinum coin, which marked the series’ 20th anniversary by using on its reverse the Eagle design introduced in 1997 (and carried on all American Eagle platinum bullion coins since), was limited to a mintage of just 10,000 coins that sold out in just over a week at a purchase price of $1,300 each. The 2016 edition, which had a distinctive one-year reverse design and a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces, sold out in approximately 56 minutes at a price of $1,350 per coin. The 2015-W coin also sold out immediately, but at a mintage of just 4,000 pieces priced at $1,200 per coin.

Completed sales recorded Nov. 2, 2017, on eBay show $2,825 paid for a 2015-W example graded Proof 70 Ultra Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. and encapsulated with an Early Releases label. A price of $1,999 was paid Dec. 15, 2017, for an NGC Proof Ultra Cameo 2016-W coin with an Early releases grading label, and $2,441.95 was paid Jan. 25, 2018, for a 2017-W coin graded NGC Proof 70 Ultra Cameo with an Early Releases label.