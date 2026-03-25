Proof gold American Eagle sales open

Almost 15% of the individual Proof 1776~2026-W American Eagle tenth-ounce gold $5 coins were sold by the U.S. Mint on the first day of sales March 5. The numismatic coins for 2026 bear a 250 privy mark for the nation’s Semiquincentennial.

Seeing the closing spot price of gold per troy ounce on the London market above the $5,000 level did not deter United States Mint customers from placing orders March 5 for the Proof 1776~2026-W American Eagle gold coins in four sizes.

Sales began at noon Eastern Time with the retail prices for the five .9167 fine gold product options — singles of the 1-ounce gold $50 coin, half-ounce $25 coin, quarter-ounce $10 coin, and tenth-ounce $5 coin, plus the Proof set of all four gold coins — at the highest levels ever for the series since its introduction in the fall of 1986.

The issue price for the four-coin gold Proof set alone was $11,410.

The London Bullion Market Association closing spot price of gold on March 4 was $5,148.55 per troy ounce.

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U.S. Mint pricing for its precious metals products is subject to change weekly based on changes in a given metal’s spot price over a term of several days, as outlined in the Mint’s pricing grid (to access the grid see www.usmint.gov/resources/product-pricing).

In addition to the dual dates for the nation’s Semiquincentennial anniversary in 2026 appearing on the obverse in the right field, each coin bears on its obverse a 250th anniversary privy mark in the left field, to Liberty’s right, at almost the 9 o’clock position. The privy mark depicts the Liberty Bell suspended from its wooden support with the digits 250 incused vertically.

First-day sales March 5 for the Proof 1776~2026-W American Eagle gold coin products are listed, followed by maximum issue and the inaugural retail price:

1,994 of the 1-ounce gold $50 coin (25,000-coin maximum), $6,100 each.

1,244 of the half-ounce $25 coin (18,500-coin maximum), $3,090 each.

1,569 of the quarter-ounce $10 coin, (21,000-coin maximum), $1,585 each.

4,279 of the tenth-ounce $5 coin, (29,000-coin maximum mintage), $685 each.