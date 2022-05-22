Proof coins headline Stack’s Bowers June sale

The Proof 1894 Morgan dollar has extra demand because of the rarity of its circulation strike counterpart and this one, graded Proof 67+ by PCGS with a green CAC sticker, is among the finest known.

The contrast between deeply frosted devices and mirrored fields is pronounced on this 1897 Coronet gold $10 eagle graded Proof 64 Deep Cameo by PCGS, with a green CAC sticker. It is a standout at Stack’s Bowers June 15 session.

A 1907 Barber quarter dollar graded Proof 67+ with a green CAC sticker is noteworthy for its gorgeous color, while the 1867 Seated Liberty quarter in Proof 67+ Cameo has vivid bulls eye toning on both sides.

Some U.S. Proof coins are set to cross the auction block at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ June 2022 U.S. Coins and Numismatic Americana auctions at its Costa Mesa, California, headquarters June 14 to 17.

Among the coins in the sale is a 1907 Barber quarter dollar graded Proof 67+ by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that the auction house says could vie for the title of the “Most Attractive Proof 1907 Quarter Known” due to its electric toning on both sides. The cataloger observes, “The colors have a somewhat target-like distribution from the rims to the centers — a feature that toning enthusiasts find very appealing. Surfaces are serene, virtually untouched, and certainly unblemished when observed in hand.”

Another colorfully toned example of the denomination is an 1867 Seated Liberty quarter dollar graded Proof 67+ Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Co. Like the 1907 Barber quarter, it is not a rare date as a Proof in the series, but examples are seldom found with the combination of clean fields and beautiful bull’s-eye toning that is deep at the rims and more golden at the centers. “The strike is full throughout, and direct lighting easily calls forth bold cameo contrast between the fields and devices,” Stack’s Bowers points out, before calling it “one of the finest and most aesthetically appealing survivors obtainable in today’s market.”

Awe-inspiring 1894 Morgan dollar

A PCGS Proof 67+ Morgan dollar with a green CAC sticker is introduced as “awe-inspiring” and “enchanting” by the cataloger, who notes predominant electric blue color, though, “When viewed with the aid of direct lighting intense undertones of cobalt blue, salmon pink and champagne-pink come readily to the fore.” The Proof 1894 Morgan dollar is of “normal” rarity among the Proof dollars of the era, but enjoys extra demand because the accompanying Philadelphia Mint circulation strike dollar is a key to the series. The offered dollar was previously sold at the Stack’s November 2006 sale of the Norweb Collection, then-graded Proof 68 by NGC, where it brought $27,600.

Deeply mirrored fields contrast with deeply frosted devices on this 1897 Coronet gold $10 eagle graded Proof 64 Deep Cameo by PCGS that has a green CAC sticker. Boldly struck — as one expects — it has desirable deep orange-gold surfaces and represents what Stack’s Bowers calls “the pinnacle of production quality for Cameo Proof coinage.”

Indeed, the Proof coins of this era are noted for their full detail, often magnificent field versus device contrast, and fabulous eye appeal.

Just 79 examples of the Proof 1897 Coronet eagle were struck and Proof gold expert John Dannreuther estimates that no more than 35 survive in all grades, adding that Proof strikes can be distinguished from prooflike circulation strikes intended for circulation by the unusual die polish in the reverse shield on Proof issues.

