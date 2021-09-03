Proof American Innovation dollars sales to start

Reverse designs, left to right, reflect innovation in the states of New Hampshire, Virginia, New York and North Carolina.

The 2021 American Innovation dollar for New Hampshire features a reverse dedicated to the creation of the first home video game console.

Standard Proof versions of all four 2021-S American Innovation $1 coins will be issued by the U.S. Mint Oct. 14, packaged together in a four-coin set.

A four-coin Reverse Proof set featuring the same designs but a different finish than offered in the Proof set will be offered Nov. 8. The U.S. Mint has not yet disclosed pricing or mintage information on either product.

Both sets incorporate four manganese-brass clad dollars with reverse designs reflecting innovations from the states of New Hampshire, Virginia, New York and North Carolina.

New Hampshire

The reverse design recognizing New Hampshire displays the invention of the first home video game console by Ralph Baer. In 1966, Baer and his team began investigating a means to play games on a television screen and developed the “Brown Box,” a prototype for the first multi-player video game system.

The New Hampshire design was created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Christina L. Hess (CLH) and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer (EC).

Virginia

The reverse design recognizing Virginia acknowledges the engineering marvel of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. The design depicts a view of the Chesapeake Bay Tunnel as a cross section cut-away, illustrating the ingenuity involved in constructing it.

The design was created by AIP artist Matt Swaim (MMS) and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw (JPM).

New York

The reverse design recognizing New York is designed by AIP Artist Ronald D. Sanders (RS) and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The New York dollar design pays tribute to the Erie Canal. The design depicts a packet boat being pulled from a city in the East toward the country areas to the West.

North Carolina

Sanders also designed the North Carolina dollar reverse, which was sculpted by Mint chief engraver Joseph F. Menna (JFM).

The design acknowledges the first public institution of higher learning in the United States. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill opened its doors in 1795 and was the only public institution in the United States to confer degrees in the 18th century.

The design features a stack of three textbooks with FIRST PUBLIC UNIVERSITY on the spine of the middle book. A lamp of knowledge is perched atop the books, and olive branches curve around the edge of the design.

Common obverse design

The reverse designs are individually paired with a common obverse illustrating the Statue of Liberty.

The common obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Justin Kunz and sculpted by Hemphill.

Kunz’s designer’s initials, JK, appear along the bottom border at roughly the 6 o’clock position. Hemphill’s initials, PH, appear in the field below the denomination, which is rendered as $1.

A standard Proof finish exhibits laser frosted devices contrasted against mirrored fields.

In a Reverse Proof finish, selected raised details are mirrored against frosted fields.

