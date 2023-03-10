Proof American Eagle gold coin sales to start March 30
- Published: Mar 10, 2023, 9 AM
Sales by the United States Mint of the limited-edition Proof 2023-W American Eagle gold coins will begin at noon Eastern Time March 30.
Offered will be the four-coin Proof set of the gold coins and, separately, each of the individual coins included in the set.
Retail pricing will be announced closer to the release date and is based on the London Bullion Market Association spot price for gold and calculated according to the Mint’s pricing grid for U.S. coins containing precious metals.
Each of the five numismatic product options has a household order limit of three.
Each of the 22-karat gold coins is struck on a .9167 fine gold planchet; the balance of the alloy is 3% silver and 5.33% copper.
The five product options for the Proof 2023-W American Eagle gold coins, their mintages and the product limits are:
➤ Four-coin Proof 2023-W gold set, product limit 13,000.
➤ Single Proof 1-ounce gold $50 coin, mintage limit 22,500, product limit 9,500.
➤ Single Proof half-ounce gold $25 coin, mintage limit 16,000, product limit 3,000.
➤ Single Proof quarter-ounce gold $10 coin, mintage limit 19,000, product limit 6,000.
➤ Single Proof tenth-ounce gold $5 coin, mintage limit 31,000, product limit 18,000.
The $50 coin continues to carry the Mint’s anti-counterfeiting device, this time with the notch interrupting the edge reeding at the 3 o’clock position.
The overt detail does not appear on the fractional gold versions.
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