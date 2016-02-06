Proof 65 half dime sells for $1,028: Market Analysis

Many of the coins from the Kling Family Collection of Proof coins sold for below or near $1,000, such as this 1865 Seated Liberty half dime graded Proof 65 that brought $1,028.13.

Below is the second of three segments from Steve Roach highlighting Proof coins from January's FUN auction:

In a general sense, the market has cooled recently for 19th century Proof type coins, though key issues remain popular with buyers. Heritage’s Jan. 6 to 11 auctions held during the Florida United Numismatists show in Tampa included an important collection of these generally gorgeous and low-mintage coins. The Kling Family Collection of Proof coins was put together over many years and here are three coins from that collection that showcase the diversity of the Kling Collection and the market for 19th century Proof coins.

The Coin:

1865 Seated Liberty half dime, Proof 65

The Price:

$1,028.13

The Story:

Many of the 300 coins in the Kling Collection were reasonably priced, with more than a third selling under the $1,000 price point. Just over that was an 1865 Seated Liberty half dime graded Proof 65 by NGC that brought $1,028.13. It last sold at auction more than a decade earlier at a November 2003 Heritage auction where it brought $603.75.

Its low mintage of just 500 pieces is typical for the era and its rich color, including gold, aquamarine, garnet and sea green hues, is handsome and characteristic of many originally toned 19th century Proof coins.

Heritage called the Kling Family Collection “without a doubt one of the most comprehensive collections of proofs we have ever offered,” and Louis “Lew” Kling continues to attend coin shows. Today his collecting focus is on 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief gold $20 double eagles, key coins and his Mint State type collection of early gold.

Keep reading this Market Analysis:

Connect with Coin World: