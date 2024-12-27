Proof 2025-W American Eagle silver dollar on sale soon

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Dec 27, 2024, 9 AM
The anti-counterfeiting edge notch on the Proof 2025-W American Eagle silver dollar going on sale Jan. 9 is to the left and just below the I in LIBERTY.

Images courtesy of the United States Mint.

Sales by the United States Mint of the Proof 2025-W American Eagle silver dollar, priced at $95 each, are scheduled to begin at noon Eastern Time Jan. 9.

No mintage limit is established for the numismatic product. Customers may register with the U.S. Mint and place advance orders online through the bureau’s subscription option, but orders are limited to a household maximum of 25 coins.

The Proof 2025-W American Eagle silver dollar exhibits an anti-counterfeiting device in the form of an edge notch, employed since mid-2021 when the coin’s completely new reverse design was introduced. In subsequent annual releases, the notch has been relocated to different edge positions. As viewed from the obverse, the notch for the 2025-W release is below and to the left of the I in LIBERTY.

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