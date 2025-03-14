Proof 2025 silver quarter dollar set on sale April 3

The 2025-S U.S. Mint American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set is the fourth and final silver set in the series.

The five-coin Proof 2025-S American Women silver quarter dollars set — the fourth and final set in the series — will go on sale from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time April 3.

The set is priced at $95 each, with a product limit of 34,980 sets. The household order limit is five sets.

The set comprises five Proof .999 silver quarter dollars struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark.

2025 U.S. Mint American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set coins’ reverse designs recognize:

* Ida B. Wells: investigative journalist, suffragist, educator, and civil rights leader.

* Juliette Gordon Low: founder of the Girl Scouts of the United States of America, empowering girls through leadership and service.

* Vera Rubin: astronomer who pioneered work on galaxy rotation uncovering crucial evidence of dark matter.

* Stacey Park Milbern: visionary disability justice activist.

* Althea Gibson: multi-sport athlete and first black athlete to break the color barrier at the highest levels in tennis and professional golf.

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The common obverse, introduced for the American Women quarter dollar series in 2021, exhibits a bust facing right of George Washington. The design, by American sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser, was Fraser’s entry in a 1931 public design competition for the Washington quarter dollar.

While Fraser’s design was favored by the Commission of Fine Arts, Treasury Secretary Andrew W. Mellon overruled the CFA’s pick, choosing instead the submission by John Flanagan, which appeared on the quarter dollar from 1932 through 1998, and in a somewhat smaller rendition from 1999 through 2020.

Each of the 24.25-millimeter quarter dollars exhibits a reeded edge and contains 0.199 troy ounce of pure silver.

The finish is imparted with dies having laser-frosted raised elements contrasted against mirror-polished Proof fields.

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