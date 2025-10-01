Proof 2025-S silver American Eagle shows strong sales

The Proof 2025-S American Eagle silver dollar went on public sale Sept. 23 by the United States Mint with more than 90,000 sold.

First-day sales Sept. 23 by the United States Mint for the limited-edition Proof 2025-S American Eagle silver dollar reached 91,620 of the maximum authorized product release.

The product limit was set at 110,000 coins at $95 per coin for orders placed Sept. 23 and advance orders placed through the bureau’s subscription option.

The mintage limit of 158,008 coins addresses inclusion of the availability of bulk discount orders to qualifying Mint dealer customers.

The Proof 2025-S .999 fine silver 1-ounce Eagle is struck at the San Francisco Mint and bears the facility’s S Mint mark in the field on the reverse above the eagle’s tail feathers.

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An anti-counterfeiting device in the form of an edge notch appears on the edge of all finish versions of the silver Eagle. The notch was introduced in June 2021 at the same time the U.S. Mint introduced an enhanced obverse design and a completely new Eagle reverse.

The edge notch is illustrated by the Mint in its online product catalog solely for the Uncirculated 2025-W American Eagle silver dollar that went on public sale even though the notch is part of the edge or collar die used in producing all finishes of silver Eagles.

The orientation of the edge notch has changed with each annual series of the silver Eagles.

The 2025 Eagles exhibit the notch on an otherwise reeded edge below and left of the I in LIBERTY when viewing the obverse head-on. From the reverse view, the notch is directly to the left of the D in UNITED.

The silver Eagle’s obverse design exhibits enhancements to design features from sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s design originally introduced on the Walking Liberty half dollar in 1916.

Weinman’s interwined designer’s initials appear on the obverse in the field below the motto IN GOD WE TRUST.

The new eagle reverse by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Emily S. Damstra and sculpted by since retired U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso replaced the Heraldic Eagle reverse by Mint Sculptor-Engraver John Mercanti introduced on the silver Eagle series in the fall of 1986.

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