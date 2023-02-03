Proof 2023-W American Eagle goes on sale March 2

The Proof 2023-W American Eagle silver dollar will be offered by the U.S. Mint March 2, as a single coin and included as part of the annual Congratulations set.

The Proof 2023-W American Eagle silver dollar will be offered by the U.S. Mint starting at noon Eastern Time March 2 in two packaging options: in standard packaging and as the sole coin in the 2023 Congratulations set.

The Proof 2023-W American Eagle silver dollar in standard packaging (traditionally a plastic capsule placed within a cardboard box) is set to be offered at $73 per coin, with a household limit of 25 coins. The same coin in Congratulations set packaging (a folder with a “Congratulations” theme) is offered under a limit of three per household. Pricing is not yet announced for the Congratulation set.

Subscription to the coin in standard packaging is offered in advance of the sale date at the U.S. Mint website. The Congratulations set is not offered by subscription.

The Mint also plans to offer sometime this fall, on an as yet undisclosed date, a Proof 2023-S American Eagle silver dollar. Additional details on its release will be announced closer to the public release date.

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The Proof 2023 American Eagle silver dollar bears a reverse design introduced in 2021 to replace John Mercanti’s Heraldic Eagle design originally used from 1986 to June 2021.

The current reverse is a design by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Emily S. Damstra sculpted by since retired U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso.

The reverse design is paired with an obverse bearing the enhanced version of American sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s Walking Liberty design, introduced on the obverse of the Walking Liberty half dollar in 1916.

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