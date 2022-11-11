Proof 2023-W American Buffalo gold coin on sale April 13

The limited-edition Proof 2023-W American Buffalo $50 gold coin is scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time April 13.

The limited-edition Proof 2023-W American Buffalo $50 gold coin is scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time April 13.

The 1-ounce .9999 fine gold coin has a product limit of 16,000 coins, with no household order limit posted.

Retail pricing, based on the U.S. Mint’s Pricing Grid for specific numismatic coins containing precious metals, will be announced closer to the actual release date.

The Proof 2023-W American Buffalo $50 coin is the 19th release in the series following the inaugural issue in calendar year 2006.

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The American Buffalo gold coins replicate American sculptor James Earle Fraser’s original designs executed for the Indian Head 5-cent coin series in 1913.

The reverse design on the gold coins illustrates Fraser’s Bison on Mound or Type I design from the 5-cent coin series.

The American Buffalo 1-ounce gold coins are offered annually in bullion and numismatic versions. Three fractional versions — half-ounce, quarter-ounce, and tenth-ounce coins — were offered in 2008 in Proof and Uncirculated finishes. Fractional versions have not been offered since.

The bullion versions of the 2023 American Buffalo gold coin already were offered to the Mint’s authorized purchasers. The bullion versions are struck on the same planchets as the Proof coins, but the latter are produced from planchets and dies that both receive special processing and treatment to create the standard Proof finish of mirrored fields and frosted devices.

An Uncirculated 1-ounce version was issued in 2008; no other American Buffalo gold 1-ounce coins with that numismatic finish have been issued.

A Reverse Proof version of the American Buffalo 1-ounce coin was released in 2013.

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