Proof 2023-S American Eagle sales near 158,000 pieces

More than 157,000 Proof 2023-S American Eagle silver dollars were sold on the first day of sales Oct. 10.

First-day sales Oct. 10 by the U.S. Mint for the Proof 2023-S American Eagle silver dollar reached 157,953 coins, according to figures provided by the Office of Public Affairs.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said the sales total includes sales from advance orders through the subscription option but does not include sales of the 40-coin bulk dealer trays.

Struck with the S Mint mark at the San Francisco Mint, the Proof numismatic product is being offered at $80 per coin and has no mintage limit or household order restriction.

When seen from the obverse, the product’s anti-counterfeiting edge notch interrupts the reeding in line with the left arm of the Y in LIBERTY.

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The notch was introduced on the American Eagle 1-ounce silver and gold bullion coins in mid-year 2021 with the introduction of completely new reverse designs and enhancements to the obverse motifs.

The notch has also appeared on the versions with Proof and Uncirculated finishes. The location of the device changes annually for each yearly issue.

Appearing on the obverse in the lower right field, and at first resembling a W Mint mark, are actually the intertwined AW initials of the designer, American sculptor Adolph A. Weinman, whose obverse from the Walking Liberty half dollar (1916 to 1947) was enhanced in 2021 to better reflect Weinman’s originally intended design for the half dollar.

The Weinman half dollar obverse was first adapted for the silver American Eagle in 1986.

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