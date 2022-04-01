Proof 2022-W American Eagle dollar offered single or in set

The Proof 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar is priced at $73 as an unlimited single-coin option, or at $75 in Congratulations set packaging with a 30,000-set limit.

Two separate numismatic products containing a Proof 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar struck at the West Point Mint will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time April 14, with one of the products already fully reserved by enrollments.

The inventory for the single-coin option, priced at $73, is exhausted, well before the April 14 launch. Mint officials said the production limit for the single Proof 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar is 500,000 coins, with an additional 162,760 coins in 40-coin trays reserved for bulk buyers.

The Proof 2022-W coin is also offered in special packaging in the limited-edition Congratulations set, promoted for gift-giving, also going on sale April 14. The set, offered at $75, is restricted to a total of 30,000 sets with a household order limit of three sets. The Congratulations set remained available for enrollments as of March 31.

According to the Mint, the Proof 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar will also be part of the Limited Edition Silver Proof set, scheduled to go on sale in the fall. That product will be limited to 50,000 sets. As of March 31, it was still available for enrollments.

The maximum mintage of the Proof 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar across all products will be 746,760 coins, according to the Mint.

The Uncirculated 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar also is available through enrollment, as is the Proof 2022-S version, struck at the San Francisco Mint.

Specific release dates for the Uncirculated 2022-W American Eagle .999 fine silver dollar and the Proof 2022-S version are not yet announced by the U.S. Mint.

All versions of the 2022 silver American Eagles bear the enhanced obverse and new Eagle reverse introduced in June 2021, which replaced the designs introduced for the series in October 1986.

The enhancements to the obverse better reflect American sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s obverse for the Walking Liberty dollar introduced in 1916.

The Reverse of 2021 design of a flying eagle replaced the Heraldic Eagle design used since 1986.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter