Proof 2022-W American Buffalo gold coin on sale May 12

The Proof 2022-W American Buffalo $50 gold coin is limited to a mintage and release of 16,000 coins. It goes on sale May 12.

The limited-edition Proof 2022-W American Buffalo gold $50 coin will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time May 12.

The 1-ounce .9999 fine gold numismatic product is limited to a release of 16,000 coins, but without any household ordering restrictions.

As of April 27, the Mint had not yet announced the issue price, which is subject to change weekly with the spot price of gold as long as product is available after the initial opening of sales.

The Proof 2021-W American Buffalo gold $50 coin, first offered May 13, 2021, is sold out and boasts a reported unofficial and unaudited mintage of 16,854 coins. The last time the coin was offered, the Mint’s selling price was $2,840 per coin.

Introduced in 2006 under provisions of Public Law 109-145 enacted Dec. 22, 2005, the obverse and reverse coin designs for the American Buffalo gold coin replicate American sculptor James Earle Fraser’s designs rendered for the 1913 Indian Head, Bison on Mound 5-cent coin.

