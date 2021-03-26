The Proof 2021-W American Buffalo gold $50 coin goes on sale from the United States Mint on May 13.

The United States Mint is scheduled to offer the Proof 2021-W American Buffalo gold $50 coin at noon Eastern Time May 13.

The 1-ounce .9999 fine gold coin’s designs replicate the designs sculptor James Earle Fraser executed for the 1913 Indian Head, Bison on Mound 5-cent coin.

Retail pricing for the American Buffalo coin will be posted on the Mint’s website the week of the release date. Pricing is tied to the precious metal value, and determined according to the Mint’s pricing grid for U.S. coins containing precious metals.

The prices for these numismatic product can change weekly, depending on volatility in the precious metals market.

The Proof 2021-W American Buffalo gold $50 coin will be struck at the West Point Mint, to order, without any mintage or household order restriction.

The Proof 2020-W American Buffalo gold $50 coin is recorded as “sold out” and is unavailable with no more coins in inventory. The March 21, 2021, sales report indicates the U.S. Mint sold a total of 11,887 of those single coins. Final mintage figures won’t be disclosed until the program is fully audited and all sales reconciled.

