Proof 2020-W gold American Eagles next up in U.S. Mint sales catalog
- Published: Feb 26, 2020, 9 AM
Collectors will be able to begin placing orders at noon Eastern Time March 19 with the U.S. Mint for the Proof 2020-W American Eagle gold coins.
The .9167 fine gold coins will be offered in four single-coin product options — 1-ounce, $50 face value; half-ounce, $25 face value; quarter-ounce, $10 face value; and tenth-ounce, $5 face value.
The coins will also be offered in a four-coin gold Proof set.
The coins have no mintage limits and no household ordering restrictions.
Pricing is tied to the spot price of gold and will be announced closer to the issue date.
Issue prices will be determined by the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for numismatic coins containing gold and platinum, which allows for periodic price changes depending on movement in the spot price of precious metals.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale