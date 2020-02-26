Proof 2020-W gold American Eagles next up in U.S. Mint sales catalog

Image courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

The four-coin gold Proof set contains one of each size and weight of American Eagle - 1-ounce, half-ounce, quarter-ounce and tenth-ounce.

Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

The 2020-W gold Proof American Eagles are being offered by the U.S. Mint without maximum mintages or household ordering restrictions.

Collectors will be able to begin placing orders at noon Eastern Time March 19 with the U.S. Mint for the Proof 2020-W American Eagle gold coins.

The .9167 fine gold coins will be offered in four single-coin product options — 1-ounce, $50 face value; half-ounce, $25 face value; quarter-ounce, $10 face value; and tenth-ounce, $5 face value.

The coins will also be offered in a four-coin gold Proof set.

The coins have no mintage limits and no household ordering restrictions.

Pricing is tied to the spot price of gold and will be announced closer to the issue date.

Issue prices will be determined by the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for numismatic coins containing gold and platinum, which allows for periodic price changes depending on movement in the spot price of precious metals.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter