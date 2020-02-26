US Coins

Proof 2020-W gold American Eagles next up in U.S. Mint sales catalog

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin Wolrd

  • Published: Feb 26, 2020, 9 AM

Collectors will be able to begin placing orders at noon Eastern Time March 19  with the U.S. Mint for the Proof 2020-W American Eagle gold coins.

The .9167 fine gold coins will be offered in four single-coin product options — 1-ounce, $50 face value; half-ounce, $25 face value; quarter-ounce, $10 face value; and tenth-ounce, $5 face value.

The coins will also be offered in a four-coin gold Proof set.

The coins have no mintage limits and no household ordering restrictions.

Pricing is tied to the spot price of gold and will be announced closer to the issue date.

Issue prices will be determined by the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for numismatic coins containing gold and platinum, which allows for periodic price changes depending on movement in the spot price of precious metals. 

Connect with Coin World:  

Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Precious Metals

Nov 4, 2014, 5 AM

Sales of 2014 tenth ounce gold Proof Eagles below 2013

Precious Metals

May 9, 2018, 7 AM

Gold bullion coin sales at U.S. Mint increase

Precious Metals

Nov 27, 2019, 9 AM

2019 American Eagle half-ounce gold bullion coin mintage second lowest

Community Comments

Headlines