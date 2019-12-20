Proof 2020-W American Eagle platinum coin on sale Jan. 30

The Proof 2020-W American Eagle $100 platinum coin is the third issue in a three-year thematic series tied to the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence.

Orders placed beginning Jan. 30 for the Proof 2020-W American Eagle, Pursuit of Happiness platinum $100 coin will be limited to one per household for the maximum 13,000 coins available.

The coin is the third in a three-year series dedicated to the tenets of the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence.

Because pricing for the coin is tied to the intrinsic value of platinum, the U.S. Mint will wait to announce the introductory retail price closer to the release date.

Pricing will be subject to change based on a range of fluctuation in platinum prices. The coin contains 1.0005 troy ounces of .9995 fine platinum.

According to the Mint, the obverse design for the 2020-W coin depicts “Lady Liberty harvesting the fruits of her labor with a young girl at play nearby. The overflowing cornucopia she carries is a symbol of the physical, intellectual, and spiritual bounty only liberty makes possible — the good things that nourish the body, enliven the mind, and satisfy the soul. The home, orchard, and silo represent American hopes, values, and aspirations and bring to a close the narrative told throughout the backgrounds of the series — from furrowed earth, to prairies and mountains, and finally to an agrarian field. The stubble field alludes to the ingenuity and exertion required to claim liberty’s promise.”

The design was created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Justin Kunz and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso.

The common reverse for the three-year series depicts an eagle in flight with an olive branch in its talons. It was created by AIP Designer Patricia Lucas-Morris and sculpted by now retired U.S. Mint lead Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.

The Proof 2019-W platinum coin was limited to a maximum release of 15,000 coins. The Proof 2018-W coin was restricted to 20,000 coins.

A five-year Proof American Eagle platinum $100 coin program scheduled to run from 2021 through 2025 will have a different obverse for each of the five years of the program, with designs celebrating the five freedoms guaranteed under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — Freedom of Religion, Freedom of Speech, Freedom of the Press, Freedom to Assemble Peaceably and Freedom to Petition the Government for a Redress of Grievances. The common reverse will continue the eagle reverse introduced in 2018.

