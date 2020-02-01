Proof 2020-W American Eagle platinum coin added to Mint’s pricing grid

The 2020-W Proof platinum American Eagle has been added to the U.S. Mint's pricing grid for numismatic coins containing gold, platinum and palladium.

The U.S. Mint published notice Jan. 28 in the Federal Register that the bureau has released its 2020 pricing grid for numismatic and commemorative gold, platinum and palladium products.

The grid addresses pricing for Proof and Uncirculated American Eagle gold coins, Proof American Buffalo gold coins, Proof American Eagle platinum coins, Reverse Proof American Eagle palladium coins, American Liberty, High Relief gold coins, and Proof and Uncirculated gold $5 commemorative coins.

Careful reading will reveal changed pricing for Proof American Eagle platinum coins, according to Mike White in the Mint’s office of corporate communications.

Links to the pricing grid can be found on the U.S. Mint’s website at https://catalog.usmint.gov/coin-programs/american-eagle-coins.

Prices are established weekly for each product relative to a range of closing spot prices of the precious metal on the London market during a specified time frame. While the price for each product is subject to change weekly based on fluctuations in the market prices, the Mint’s chart provides some predictability and stability.

However, prices for products containing gold, platinum or palladium are still often not announced until very close to the official release date for the given product.

