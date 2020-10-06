Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar on sale Oct. 13

The Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar goes on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon ET Oct. 13.

Due for a 2021 design change (see Page 1), the coin struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark on the reverse is a numismatic product, offered with no mintage limit or household order restriction.

The price for each coin is $64.40.

The Proof 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar, struck at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark, was released Jan. 9 at $64.50 per coin.

West Point Mint strikes are also being issued without mintage limit or household ordering restrictions. According to the U.S. Mint’s Sept. 27 sales report, the bureau records sales of 352,883 single 1-ounce coins, and another 600 coins sold in 40-coin bulk discount packs at $2,580 per pack.

The Proof 2020-W coin was also offered starting Jan. 9 in the 2020 Congratulations Set packaging for $65.50. The Congratulations Set is listed as sold out by the U.S. Mint, with the Sept. 27 sales report recording 24,445 sets sold.

The American Eagle silver dollar is a 1-ounce .999 fine silver coin.

