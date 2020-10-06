Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar on sale Oct. 13

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Oct 6, 2020, 12 PM
The Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar goes on sale Oct. 13.

Images courtesy of the United States Mint

(10/13/2020: Corrections made to mintage and price)


The Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar, on sale from the U.S. Mint beginning at noon ET Oct. 13, is offered with a mintage limitof 200,000 coins and no household order limit.

The coin is priced at $73.

Due for a 2021 design change, the coin is struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark on the reverse.

The Proof 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar, struck at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark, was released Jan. 9 at $64.50 per coin, but it too is now priced at $73.

West Point Mint strikes have no mintage limit or household order restriction. According to the U.S. Mint’s Sept. 27 sales report, the bureau records sales of 352,883 single 1-ounce coins, and another 600 coins sold in 40-coin bulk discount packs at $2,580 per pack.

The Proof 2020-W coin was also offered starting Jan. 9 in the 2020 Congratulations Set packaging for $65.50. The Congratulations Set is listed as sold out by the U.S. Mint, with the Sept. 27 sales report recording 24,445 sets sold.

The American Eagle silver dollar is a 1-ounce .999 fine silver coin.

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