Proof 2020-S American Eagle sales are off to a brisk start

The first day of sales of the Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar resulted in 169,564 coins being purchased.

First-day sales Oct. 13 for the Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar resulted in 84.8% of the maximum 200,000 coins available being recorded as sold.

U.S. Mint officials announced Oct. 14 that 169,564 of the Proof 2020-S American Eagles were sold at $73 each. The Proof coin from the San Francisco Mint is offered at a new price point; the Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar was offered at an initial price of $55.95 per coin; the Proof 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar released Jan. 9 was priced at $64.50 per coin, but it, too, now costs $73.

The 2020-S coin is offered for sale without any household order restriction.

According to the U.S. Mint, the coin will be the final issue to bear the Heraldic Eagle reverse, which has graced the coin since 1986. The design was rendered by then U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver John Mercanti.

Beginning in mid-2021, in recognition of the 35th anniversary of the American Eagle Coin Program and to incorporate anti-counterfeiting technology, the coin will feature a new reverse design.

Mint officials have not publicly identified what American Eagle silver dollars will be offered in 2021 before the design change is implemented.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter