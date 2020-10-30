Proof 2020-S American Eagle mintage higher than revealed

The final mintage for the Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar will be more than 60,000 coins higher than the 200,000 individual coins announced before the Oct. 13 product release. Mint officials have acknowledged that the announced 200,000-coin mintage figure was an information error.

The mintage total did not reflect the number of coins sold to bulk dealers in 40-coin discount packs nor the 50,000 coins that will be including in the 2020 Limited Edition Silver Proof set still to be offered by the Mint in calendar year 2020.

Some of the confusion arose because of the differences between mintage limits and product limits, and the lack of published details about the contents of this year’s Limited Edition Silver Proof set.

According to an Oct. 26 e-mailed response to Coin World, U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said, “Mintage represents the number of coins that were produced. Product Limit is the number of units produced for an individual product or SKU [product number]. In the case of the American Eagle 2020 One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (S), the product mintage was 200K but mintage limit of 200K was an error in reporting.

“It did not reflect the Bulk packs (17,600 units (440 trays of 40 coins) and the Limited Edition Silver Proof Set (50K).”

The single Proof 2020-S silver American Eagles were offered individually at $73 per coin, with sales in less than a week reaching 199,997 coins. The single-coin option is currently listed by the Mint as unavailable while the bureau reconciles orders for cancellations and possible availability of additional coins.

Incorrectly listed

White said the individual mintage limit was incorrectly listed as 200,000 coins.

“The mintage limit for the American Eagle 2020 One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (S) is typically listed as ‘None,’ which allows us to build to demand based on the Master production schedule,” White said. “This year due to COVID-19 and Plant Production capacity, a decision was made to conduct only one production run of 200K units for the individual American Eagle 2020 One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (S), limiting the production mintage to 200K, but the mintage limit should not have been reported as 200K. We have corrected the Mintage Limit to list as ‘None.’ ”

