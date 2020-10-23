Some Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollars are being resold on the secondary market for quadruple the price they were originally offered by the U.S. Mint.

Some certified examples of the limited-edition Proof 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar have resold for as much as four times the price charged when the coins first went on sale Oct. 13 from the United States Mint.

The numismatic product was released with a maximum mintage of 200,000 coins at $73 each, without household order limit.

Sufficient orders have already been received by the Mint to exhaust the maximum number of coins offered. However, the Mint is reconciling orders, determining cancellations and returns that would allow returned coins or canceled orders of never shipped coins to be purchased by other buyers.

APMEX, one of the Mint’s authorized purchasers for American Eagle bullion coins, and located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been accepting pre-orders at $129.99 each for any quantity of Proof 2020-S silver American Eagles graded and encapsulated Proof 70 Deep Cameo, First Strike by Professional Coin Grading Service.

Modern Coin Mart has been retailing examples graded and encapsulated by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. with a First Day of Issue Proof 70 Ultra Cameo label, offering multiple grading inserts at prices from $179 to $199, as well as PCGS First Strike Proof 70 Deep Cameo coins priced at $199.

Hundreds of PCGS- and NGC-certified Proof 70 coins are reported sold by Modern Coin Mart, Bullion Exchanges in New York City and Pinehurst Coins from North Carolina.

Coins still in their original Mint packaging have retailed near $100.

An example sold Oct. 20 for $299 on eBay by LCR Coin from California is graded NGC Proof 70 Ultra Cameo, with its First Day of Issue grading insert signed by John Mercanti, the designer of the coin’s reverse when he was a member of the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff.

