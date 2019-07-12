Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollars on sale Aug. 6

The Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar to be offered by the U.S. Mint will have no product limits or household ordering limits.

The San Francisco Mint is striking a Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar to complement the 2019-W version released earlier this year from the West Point Mint.

Sales for the Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar struck at the San Francisco Mint will start at noon Eastern Time Aug. 6 from the U.S. Mint .

The 2019-S version will be struck to order, but with no product or household ordering limits. The 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar will be offered for $55.95 per coin.

The issue complements a version from a different Mint facility released earlier in 2019. The 2019-W version of the coin, struck at the West Point Mint, was released Jan. 10, also priced at $55.95.

As of the July 7 sales report, the U.S. Mint has recorded sales of 288,107 of the single Proof 2019-W American Eagle silver dollar. Another 29,800 coins were recorded sold from the sale of 745 of the 40-coin bulk discount option, in which the coins are housed simply in plastic coin capsules without additional packaging.

Since its introduction in the fall of 1986, the silver Proof American Eagle has been struck alternatively at three of the four U.S. Mint production facilities — San Francisco, Philadelphia and West Point.

No American Eagle silver dollars have been struck at the Denver Mint.

The San Francisco Mint struck the Proof silver American Eagle from 1986 through 1992. Production was moved to the Philadelphia Mint in 1993 and continued there through 2000. In 2001, production of silver American Eagles in all versions was moved to West Point. Since then, except in instances of special issues with special finishes, Proof American Eagle silver dollar production had been restricted to West Point Mint.

