Proof 2018-W American Eagle silver dollar on sale

The first of two 2018 American Eagle silver dollars from the U.S. Mint has gone on sale. The West Point Mint coin now available will be followed in the summer by a San Francisco Mint coin.

The United States Mint’s first numismatic product of the new year — the Proof 2018-W American Eagle silver dollar — is now available for purchase.

The .999 fine silver coin went on sale Jan. 4 at noon Eastern Time.

The coin is the latest in a nearly annual issue of the Proof version of the 1-ounce silver coin in the American Eagle series. The only gap in its production occurred in 2009, when the Mint canceled production so it could meet then-unprecedented demand for the bullion version of the coin. The bullion and numismatic versions of the coin use the same planchets.

The West Point Mint coin just released is the first of two Proof 2018 American Eagle silver dollars to be offered this year. A second version, struck at the San Francisco Mint and bearing that facility’s S Mint mark, will be offered sometime in the summer individually.

In addition to being sold individually, both of the two versions will also be offered in other products.

The Proof 2018-W coin goes on sale Jan. 11 in different packaging in the 2018 Congratulations set. The coin in the set, which features no other coins, is identical to the coin that went on sale Jan. 4; only the packaging differs. The coin in its standard packaging is generally aimed at the collector market, while the Congratulations set packaging is targeted at buyers who might be looking for a “congratulations” gift with a numismatic theme for a recipient that may not be a coin collector (the Mint suggests the set be purchased as a gift for a wedding, anniversary, retirement, graduation, or birthday).

The standard version is encapsulated and packaged in a satin-lined blue velvet presentation case with a certificate of authenticity. The Congratulations set packaging consists of a fold-out greeting-card-like cardboard holder with the coin housed in protective plastic.

The Proof 2018-S American Eagle silver dollar will probably be offered in the 2018 Limited Edition Silver Proof set, which will also contain Proof silver versions of the 2018-S Roosevelt dime, five America the Beautiful quarter dollars, and the Kennedy half dollar. This set is scheduled for release sometime in the fall.

The standard version of the 2018-W coin is priced at $55.95. Pricing for the Congratulations set was unavailable at the time this article was written.

Since its debut in 1986, the obverse of this coin has featured Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. Its reverse continues to feature former Mint Sculptor-Engraver John Mercanti’s heraldic eagle with shield, an olive branch in the talons of its right foot and arrows in its left.

Orders will be accepted at the Mint website and at 1-800-872-6468.