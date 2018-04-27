Designs of the 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coin are based on James Earle Fraser's designs for the Indian Head 5-cent coin, specifically the Bison on Mound subtype. Pricing for the coin will be announced the week it goes on sale.

Collectors can begin placing orders May 10 with the U.S. Mint for the Proof 2018-W American Buffalo gold coin.

The Proof 2018-W American Buffalo gold coin is scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time May 10.

The 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coin is a numismatic product with no mintage limit or household ordering restrictions. Pricing for the coin will be announced the week the coin goes on sale.

For coins containing precious metals, pricing is subject to review weekly according to the Mint’s pricing grid, which determines stable pricing by observing an average of prices over a week. With gold trading currently at $1,328.85 per troy ounce, should the average price remain in that range, the retail price for the American Buffalo gold Proof coin would likely debut at $1,710, according to the pricing grid.

The American Buffalo 1-ounce gold coin was introduced in June 2006 in two versions: a bullion version without Mint mark and a Proof version with a W Mint mark. Both versions were struck at the West Point Mint.

An Uncirculated 1-ounce version, also with the W Mint mark, was introduced in 2008 (the same year fractional sizes of the design were produced).

As of the Mint’s April 15, 2018, sales report, official but unaudited final sales for the Proof 2017-W American Buffalo coin totaled 15,810 coins. The 2017 coin debuted with an opening retail price of $1,590.

The designs are based on those used on the Indian Head 5-cent coin, the creation of James Earle Fraser, and specifically the Bison on Mound subtype. That version of the design was used just for a portion of 1913’s production before being replaced with the Bison on Plain reverse subtype, which was used from 1913 to 1938.

The gold version of the coin includes extra inscriptions not in the original 5-cent coin designs.

