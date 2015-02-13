Proof 2015-W March of Dimes to exhibit multiple finishes

The finishes for the Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar are Proof polished in yellow; Light Frosting in green; and Standard Frosting in orange.

The Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar will exhibit more than one finish treatment on both obverse and reverse.

The U.S. Mint released color finishing maps illustrating which areas of the designs will receive Proof polishing, and light or standard laser frosting.

According to the U.S. Mint, on the obverse, the entire field was Proof polished. The conjoined profiles of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Dr. Jonas Salk, lettering, the artist/sculptor initials, Mint mark and date were laser frosted with a standard level of laser frosting. Dr. Salk's eyeglasses and President Roosevelt's neck tie were frosted with a lighter intensity to add highlights to the design.

On the reverse, the entire field was Proof polished. All artwork, lettering, artist/sculptor initials and denomination were laser frosted with standard laser frosting.

