Proof 1968 No S Roosevelt dime realizes $31K

Thirteen different bidders placed bids on this PCGS 1968 No S Roosevelt dime that realized $31,102.50.

Collectors bid fiercely online April 5 in GreatCollections' offering of the Cigarra Collection of U.S. coins missing Mint marks.

Among Proof United States coins missing the S Mint mark, a 1968 Roosevelt, No S dime, graded Proof 68 by Professional Coin Grading Service, realized $31,102.50 including the 10 percent buyer's premium.

Ninety-one bids were placed by 13 different bidders, according to the GreatCollections auction results.

Other No S coins that were part of the Cigarra Collection and their prices realized are:

??PCGS Proof 68 Deep Cameo 1990 Lincoln, No S cent, $5,144.70 (11 bidders, 66 bids).

??PCGS Proof 68 Cameo 1970 Roosevelt, No S dime, $1,875.50 (nine bidders, 54 bids).

??PCGS Proof 69 Cameo 1971 Jefferson, No S 5-cent coin, $2,310 (12 bidders, 51 bids).

??PCGS Proof 69 Deep Cameo 1983 Roosevelt No S dime, $937.20 (19 bidders, 44 bids).

The cause of the missing Mint mark errors is the same — the dies used for striking each coin did not have the appropriate S Mint mark from the San Francisco Assay Office added. At the time of the cent's striking in 1990, the San Francisco facility had been elevated to full Mint status.

For each of the missing Mint mark coins, the dies for the San Francisco facility would have been prepared in the die shop at the Philadelphia Mint. Preparation was to include applying the S Mint mark before shipping the dies. In each case, either a Mint mark was omitted in error during the course of preparation, or a die intended for use in circulation production at the Philadelphia Mint was shipped in error to the San Francisco facility, where it was given Proof surfaces and put to use.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Internet surfing yields discovery of finest known Sheldon 96 1796 Draped Bust cent

California federal judge rules against government in 1974-D aluminum cent case

Higher grade does not always translate to best coin

9-year-old who asked President Obama why more women are on U.S. coins and notes gets response

Royal Mint announces new £1 to circulate in 2015

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!