The offered 1942 dime graded NGC Proof 69 is distinguished by its vivid multicolor toning at the peripheries of the obverse in rich jewel tones.

Vivid obverse toning distinguishes this 1942 Winged Liberty Head dime graded Proof 69 by NGC that sold for $12,000 on Jan. 10.

Between 1936 and 1942 the Philadelphia Mint struck Proof Winged Liberty Head dimes (as well as other denominations) to be sold as part of Proof sets for collectors.

Mintages progressively increased each year reaching a maximum of 22,329 in 1942. The typical Proof coin of this era is deeply mirrored on both the devices and fields, with an all-around reflectivity.

Both PCGS and Numismatic Guaranty Corp. have recorded only 10 Mercury dimes graded Proof 69, of which five are 1942 examples (three at NGC and two at PCGS).

Serving as a nice contrast to the obverse, the reverse is nearly fully brilliant. Grading services do not note full bands on the reverse of Proof Winged Liberty Head dimes, since they are typically well-struck in contrast to many Mint State issues that had less strict quality controls.

Heritage concluded, “These Condition Census coins are not only important for Registry collectors, but they are also the ultimate proof type coins, earning strong demand from multiple numismatic pursuits.” It sold for $12,000 at Heritage’s FUN Platinum Night auction.

