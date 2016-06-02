Proof 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent sells for $41,125
- Published: Jun 2, 2016, 6 AM
Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ May 19 Regency XVII Auction in New Orleans, part of the Professional Coin Grading Service Members Only show, offered some interesting coins, including a Proof example of the always popular 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent.
The coin:
1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent, Proof 66 brown, CAC
The price:
$41,125
The story:
The 1909 Lincoln cent with designer Victor David Brenner’s initials on the reverse is always popular with collectors.
While circulated and Mint State examples are easily found, it is a tough coin in Proof and the example offered at Legend’s New Orleans auction — graded PCGS Proof 66 brown — is among the finest known.
Legend wrote, “Exquisite Matte surfaces have wonderful texture and reveal NO flaws of any size, anywhere. A surprisingly bold luster illuminates the colors.”
Impressive colors are seen on both sides, as is a bold strike, and “rims are as thick as you will ever see.” Legend’s description addresses the coin’s lack of a Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, noting, “No, this coin did not earn the CAC bean — and we are perplexed as to why.”
It sold for $41,125, compared to an estimate of $33,000 to $36,000, but it fell a bit short of the Collectors Universe price guide value of $43,500. Legend hoped it would see the present example “blowing past that number.”
Connect with Coin World:
Get our free report: How to Invest in Rare Coins
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform