Proof 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent sells for $41,125

Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ May 19 Regency XVII Auction in New Orleans, part of the Professional Coin Grading Service Members Only show, offered some interesting coins, including a Proof example of the always popular 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent.

The coin:

1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent, Proof 66 brown, CAC

The price:

$41,125

The story:

The 1909 Lincoln cent with designer Victor David Brenner’s initials on the reverse is always popular with collectors.

While circulated and Mint State examples are easily found, it is a tough coin in Proof and the example offered at Legend’s New Orleans auction — graded PCGS Proof 66 brown — is among the finest known.

Legend wrote, “Exquisite Matte surfaces have wonderful texture and reveal NO flaws of any size, anywhere. A surprisingly bold luster illuminates the colors.”

Impressive colors are seen on both sides, as is a bold strike, and “rims are as thick as you will ever see.” Legend’s description addresses the coin’s lack of a Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, noting, “No, this coin did not earn the CAC bean — and we are perplexed as to why.”

It sold for $41,125, compared to an estimate of $33,000 to $36,000, but it fell a bit short of the Collectors Universe price guide value of $43,500. Legend hoped it would see the present example “blowing past that number.”

