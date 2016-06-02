US Coins

Proof 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent sells for $41,125

Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ May 19 Regency XVII Auction in New Orleans, part of the Professional Coin Grading Service Members Only show, offered some interesting coins, including a Proof example of the always popular 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent.

The coin:

1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent,  Proof 66 brown, CAC

The price:

$41,125

The story:

The 1909 Lincoln cent with designer Victor David Brenner’s initials on the reverse is always popular with collectors.

While circulated and Mint State examples are easily found, it is a tough coin in Proof and the example offered at Legend’s New Orleans auction — graded PCGS Proof 66 brown — is among the finest known. 

Legend wrote, “Exquisite Matte surfaces have wonderful texture and reveal NO flaws of any size, anywhere. A surprisingly bold luster illuminates the colors.” 

Impressive colors are seen on both sides, as is a bold strike, and “rims are as thick as you will ever see.” Legend’s description addresses the coin’s lack of a Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, noting, “No, this coin did not earn the CAC bean — and we are perplexed as to why.” 

It sold for $41,125, compared to an estimate of $33,000 to $36,000, but it fell a bit short of the Collectors Universe price guide value of $43,500. Legend hoped it would see the present example “blowing past that number.” 

Connect with Coin World:  

Get our free report:  How to Invest in Rare Coins

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Oct 7, 2015, 4 AM

Proof 1895 Morgan dollar in Coronet Collection auction

US Coins

Feb 5, 2016, 2 AM

Rare patterns among highlights of Legend auction

US Coins

May 31, 2016, 7 AM

1879 Liberty Head double eagle pattern strong at sale

Community Comments

Headlines